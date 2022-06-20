Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $22.86 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and $437,512.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00331191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00082511 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,262,311 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

