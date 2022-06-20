KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €76.00 ($79.17) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNYJY. UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

KNYJY stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

