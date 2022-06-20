Kusama (KSM) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.54 or 0.00260779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $445.04 million and $40.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

