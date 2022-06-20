Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

