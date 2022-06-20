Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 2,150 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,679. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

