Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 503 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

