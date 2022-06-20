Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IEMG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. 1,018,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,517,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $67.54.

