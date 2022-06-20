Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,711. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.