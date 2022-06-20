Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. 3,812,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,618,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

