Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. 2,939,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,018,445. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

