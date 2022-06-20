Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 243,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

