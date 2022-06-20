Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 14,965 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.02.

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $27.76. 1,537,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

