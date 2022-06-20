Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.73. 94,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

