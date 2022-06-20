Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 460.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. 67,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,034. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

