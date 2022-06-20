Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $404.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,595. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

