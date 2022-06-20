Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QCOM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 798,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,944. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

