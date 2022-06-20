Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. 137,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $566.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.52. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

