Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Takes $559,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,625. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

