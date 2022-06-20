Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,778. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.77. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

