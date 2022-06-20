Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

