Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 201,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,648 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,348 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 730,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 699,376 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 884,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 528,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,983,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.13. 2,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.