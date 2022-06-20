Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.47. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73.

