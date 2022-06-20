Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 299.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Target by 64.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 375,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,564. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

