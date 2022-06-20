Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

