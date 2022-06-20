Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $46.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,878. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

