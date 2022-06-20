Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.55 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.68.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

