Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.40% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.89. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,231. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.