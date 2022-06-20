Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,535 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 4,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

