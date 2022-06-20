Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 110 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $20.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,097.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,389. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,096.81 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,401.21.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

