Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 800 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 198,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,155. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03.

