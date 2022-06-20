Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,957 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

ESGV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

