Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $31.30. 455,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.