Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 74,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 86,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 81,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.