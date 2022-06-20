Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,763 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.01. 361,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.