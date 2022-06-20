Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0298 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

