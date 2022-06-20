Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $489.92 million and $67.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

