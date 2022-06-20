Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

NYSEARCA PXH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.43. 127,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

