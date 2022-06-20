Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.20. 107,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,521. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

