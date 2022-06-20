Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $765,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,709. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $253.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

