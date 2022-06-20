Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 7.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.89. 553,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,014,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

