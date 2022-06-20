Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,422 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $57.70.

