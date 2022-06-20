Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after buying an additional 589,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. 692,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,200. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

