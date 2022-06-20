Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 455,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.