Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,784,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,243,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $81.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61.

