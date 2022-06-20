Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $43.64 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16.

