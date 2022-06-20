Lynch & Associates IN Buys 556 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $88.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.