Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,418 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

