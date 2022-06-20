Marion Wealth Management Acquires 229 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average is $163.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

