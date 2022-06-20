Marion Wealth Management Buys 1,902 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 2.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.
