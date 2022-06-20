Marion Wealth Management Has $660,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $374.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

